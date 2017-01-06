At least 9 dead after blizzards, icy weather grip parts of Europe

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA—Blizzards swept parts of Europe on Friday, causing at least nine deaths, closing roads and resulting in traffic accidents, travel delays and medical evacuations.In Poland, the cold snap was blamed for five deaths in 24 hours. Three people died from hypothermia, while two more died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by malfunctioning heaters, the government Security Center said.Officials in neighbouring Ukraine reported that four people had died from effects of the cold in the Lviv region near the Polish border.In Romania, authorities said 90 people were rescued from stranded cars and that crews were working to save people stuck in some 30 cars on a major highway. More than 40 trains were not running due to snow on the tracks.Senior emergency situations official Raed Arafat said Romanian authorities also evacuated 622 people who needed dialysis and 126 pregnant women. The blizzard is expected to ease off late Friday.Article Continued BelowSnowfall and heavy winds closed roads and some train services in central Italy, pounded areas hit by recent earthquakes and forced the cancellation of some ferry crossings to islands off Naples and Sicily. Even Naples itself got a rare dusting of snow.The frigid temperatures cancelled many Epiphany festivities, though about 35,000 people braved the cold to attend Pope Francis’ blessing in St. Peter’s Square.The fierce cold coincided with Orthodox Christmas Eve, when Russian churches are usually packed. The Moscow city transport department said it was deploying 130 buses to stand outside churches as warming stations for worshippers, the Interfax news agency said.

