At sex assault trial, defence paints portrait of parking enforcement officers behaviour as peculiar: DiManno

Pssst, who’s that girl?Because there she is. And there she is. And there she is again.Ogling Const. Leslie Nyznik at the CC Lounge & Whiskey Bar. Sidling up next to him, cooing coquettishly at the Pravda Vodka Bar. Jumping into the back seat of a cab with him — uninvited — headed for the Brass Rail.The girl who cried rape.The girl, 36-year-old woman, who has accused three off-duty Toronto police officers of having oral sex and intercourse with her when she was too drunk, perhaps drugged, to consent, as she slipped in and out of consciousness.Article Continued BelowNine days into the trial, the Crown closed its evidence late Thursday afternoon. Within a heartbeat, the defense opened theirs, Harry Black calling his client, Nyznik, to the witness stand.Rewind Nyznik’s testimony a bit and the complainant makes her first appearance of significance in this narrative a few days earlier, pulling up in her vehicle alongside his cruiser, parked at a lot on Shuter Street, where Nyznik and partner Const. Sameer Kara were writing up their notes.Nyznik knew the woman, a parking enforcement officer, only casually because they all worked out of 51 Division. Kara was actually her friend, close enough that he’d invited her to a “Rookie Buy Night” scheduled for later in the week.