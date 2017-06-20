Aunt says triple-murder suspect visited firepit where girls remains were later found

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA.—An aunt of Derek Saretzky’s has testified that contrary to what he told police, he had previously been to the site where the remains of a little girl he is accused of killing were found in a firepit.Carmellia Saretzky told court she spotted her nephew at the church she attended in Blairmore, Alta., on Sept. 8, 2015, and invited him to her home in nearby Coleman for supper.She said the next morning, after they attended mass, they went to the family ranch and were walking around when they came to the fire pit, where she said he showed particular interest in a huge scrap log pile used to make campfires.He asked her how often her family members used the ranch, and she told him mostly just on weekends, unless someone was on holidays.That same morning, Hanne Meketech, 69, was found dead in her mobile home in nearby Coleman, Alta.Article Continued BelowRead more: Blood spatter expert testifies at trial of Alberta man accused in triple slayingCrown says triple-murder suspect gave details to police ‘only the killer would know’