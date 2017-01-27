Auschwitz survivors mark day of remembrance 72 years after liberation

WARSAW, POLAND—Jewish and Christian leaders prayed over the ruins of gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau as some leaders warned Friday on International Holocaust Remembrance Day of rising xenophobic hatred against Jews and others, including Muslims.Dozens of survivors gathered with political leaders and representatives of Poland’s Jewish community at the site where Germany murdered about 1.1 million people during World War II, mostly Jews from across Europe, but also Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and others.Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, who is from the Polish town where the Auschwitz memorial and museum is located, recalled the “destruction of humanity” and the “ocean of lost lives and hopes” in Oswiecim.“It’s an open wound that may close sometimes but it shall never be fully healed and it must not be forgotten,” she said.Dozens of Auschwitz survivors began a day of commemorations by placing wreaths and flowers at the infamous execution wall on the 72nd anniversary of the camp’s liberation by Soviet soldiers. The United Nations recognized January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2005, and many commemorative events were taking place across the world on Friday.Article Continued Below“Tragically, and contrary to our resolve, anti-Semitism continues to thrive,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in statement made in New York Thursday, and which was read out at the U.N. headquarters in Geneva on Friday. “We are also seeing a deeply troubling rise in extremism, xenophobia, racism and anti-Muslim hatred. Irrationality and intolerance are back.”Guterres vowed to “be in the front line of the battle against anti-Semitism and all other forms of hatred.”In Germany, outgoing Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said his nation sticks by its obligation to take responsibility for the crimes committed by the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler.Survivors gathered at the camp on Friday to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, laying flowers and wreaths at the camp's infamous execution wall. Auschwitz was liberated by Soviet soldiers on Jan. 27, 1945. (Czarek Sokolowski)