Authorities seek help of witnesses, community in catching gunman involved in Rexdale shooting

Deputy Mayor Vincent Crisanti and Police Supt. Ron Taverner have appealed to the public to help catch a gunman in a Sunday evening shootout in April in Rexdale in front of several community members.A shooting victim at 1800 Martin Grove Road was treated in hospital for injuries while the gunman escaped, police say.“Thank God that no one else was injured,” Crisanti told a press conference on Tuesday. “That could have happened.”Crisanti said there were plenty of witnesses to the shooting, which took place at 6:07 pm on April 23.“Somebody knows the shooter,” Crisanti said. “The shooter is still out there.”Article Continued BelowHe appealed to associates of the men and members of the public to come forward.Liban Hussein, suspect in the April 23, 2017 Rexdale shooting. (Toronto Police photo) “There’s no future in what they’re doing,” Crisanti said. “Their days are numbered in what they’re doing.”Crisanti said that he has raised his family in the area of the shooting.