Authorities take another look at how well indigenous women knew their killers

New categories that more precisely define the relationships between murdered indigenous women and their killers will provide a better picture of the circumstances in which the killings took place.Previously, the RCMP had been unable to elaborate on “casual relationships” in much detail. This frustrated indigenous leaders and families, who said the lack of clarity led to overly simplistic conclusions about a decades-long tragedy that has attracted global attention.In the latest Homicide in Canada report by Statistics Canada, a special analysis was done using more than 6,000 police homicide reports from 1980 to 2015.The analysis, prompted by questions from the Star a year ago, better defines “casual acquaintance” relationships where the victim barely knew, or did not know well, their killer. As a federal inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous girls and women unfolds, it could serve to further dispel perceptions that the vast majority of homicides are committed by people very close to the victim.In many of the newly reclassified cases, the victims and perpetrators knew each other only as co-substance users just before the homicide. Some of the other new categories of casual acquaintances include boarders not paying rent and couch surfers.Article Continued BelowWhen informed of the new analysis by the Star, a spokesperson for the upcoming national inquiry said it will consider the data.For the new analysis, Statistics Canada and Department of Justice spent two months poring over the narrative portions of police homicide surveys and identified eight new sub-categories that better defined the nature of the “casual” relationship and may become part of future homicide surveys.'Whenever a person goes missing or is found murdered, there is very little trust between the families and the police that there will be a proper investigation done,' Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said. (SUPPLIED PHOTO) Of the 6,230 female victims of homicide between 1980 and 2015, 748 — or 12 per cent — were reported as having been by a “casual acquaintance” and one-quarter of those female victims were aboriginal. (Statistics Canada uses the term aboriginal to describe indigenous Canadians.)

