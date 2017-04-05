Average Joe French presidential candidate steals limelight at election debate

PARIS—A messy-haired Ford car factory worker in a baggy sweater stole the limelight during France’s heated election debate Tuesday night.The man, Philippe Poutou, was not a member of the audience. He was a candidate from the far-left New Anticapitalist Party, on stage with 10 other candidates just three weeks ahead of the first poll.Poutou, 50, who took just five weeks leave from his job in Ford’s Blanquefort plant in the country’s southwest to run for president, created sparks with his fighting rhetoric for the working classes and jabs at the front runners embroiled in corruption scandals.With support of half a per cent in an IFOP poll, he has virtually no chance of winning the presidency in the two-round election April 23 and May 7.Nonetheless, with an unpolished freshness and childlike grin, he accused Republican candidate François Fillon, 63, and National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, 48, of sullying the moral character of politics. Both are embroiled in corruption cases — and both deny wrongdoing.Article Continued BelowSocial media went wild on Wednesday with Poutou’s stinging attacks — framing him as Joe Average speaking truth to power.Le Pen, who claimed to be “persecuted politically,” said she is protected by parliamentary immunity as a member of the European Parliament.“There is no immunity for workers,” Poutou fired back.