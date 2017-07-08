B.C. declares state of emergency amid battle against wildfires

ASHCROFT, B.C.—British Columbia is under a province-wide state of emergency as wildfires that have forced thousands from their homes show no sign of abating.The BC Wildfire Service says in a tweet that 138 new wildfires sprang up on Friday alone, consuming dozens of buildings.Transportation Minister Todd Stone says the extraordinary measure of declaring an emergency is necessary to co-ordinate the crisis response and ensure public safety.Stone says wildfire activity is expected to increase with hot, dry weather predicted in the coming days, along with thunderstorms forecast for many parts of the province.The BC Wildfire Service rates the fire risk as high to extreme in much of the province and Environment Canada says daytime maximum temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s in some regions through the weekend.Article Continued BelowThe last time the province declared a state of emergency was in 2003. That was also because of wildfires.“This is an urgent situation and public safety is the top priority,” Stone said in a statement.Evacuation orders have been issued for the communities of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Princeton, 105 Mile House and 108 Mile House, while other communities have been placed under evacuation alert, such as 100 Mile House and 150 Mile House.