B.C. government to fund hiring of up to 1,100 new teachers

VANCOUVER—Money will be made available to immediately hire about 1,100 teachers in British Columbia after a Supreme Court of Canada decision last year ruled in favour of the teachers’ union.The British Columbia government said Thursday it is providing $50 million as a first instalment for new teachers in an agreement with the B.C. Teachers’ Federation.The government said the funding will go towards hiring additional teachers and speciality teachers, including speech-language pathologists and behaviour intervention specialists, aboriginal support specialists and counsellors.The Supreme Court ruled in November that a law imposed by the province that blocked teachers’ ability from bargaining class sizes was unconstitutional.The decision ended a 14-year legal battle over bargaining rights for B.C.’s teachers that began when the province imposed legislation that blocked discussions of class size and composition in 2002.Article Continued BelowThe funding is in addition to the $100 million learning improvement fund that the government already put in place last year to help hire more teachers and education assistants.The government said in a news release that the measures were hammered out this week between the province, the B.C. Public School Employers Association and the teachers’ union, and is the first step in responding to the Supreme Court ruling.It said negotiations continue on the restored collective-agreement provisions.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx