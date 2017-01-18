B.C. illicit drug overdose deaths hit record high of 914 in 2016

VANCOUVER—British Columbia reached a new peak of 914 illicit drug overdose deaths last year with the arrival of the deadly opioid fentanyl.The figure is almost 80 per cent higher than the 510 overdose deaths due to illicit drugs in 2015.The BC Coroners Service says December was the worst month at 142 deaths, the highest ever recorded in a month.Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said she recognizes that those who are dependent on illicit drugs aren’t going to be able to abstain, but she urged them to take the drugs in front of someone who has medical expertise or at least with a sober friend.“For those who are not drug dependent, we strongly advise you to avoid experimentation and the casual use of illicit drugs. The risks are now unmanageable,” she said Wednesday in a news release.Article Continued BelowShe told reporters that an average of nine people every two days died from overdoses.“We know that this represents suffering and devastation in communities across our province.”B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake said the federal government should declare a public-health emergency on the overdose crisis, saying it’s not just a provincial problem.