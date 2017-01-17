B.C.s revenue sharing deal with Kinder Morgan tears Canadas national fabric, expert says

VICTORIA—A revenue-sharing agreement that helped convince British Columbia to support the $6.8 billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion threatens to tear the fabric of country, says a resource policy expert.The agreement with Kinder Morgan gives the province as much as $1 billion over 20 years. The financial benefit for the province was the last of five conditions needed for Premier Christy Clark established to approve the expansion of the pipeline through B.C.During last week’s announcement, Clark called the agreement unprecedented because it recognized the environmental risks of locating the pipeline in B.C.A spokeswoman for the pipeline’s builder Kinder Morgan said Monday the mutual agreement gives the company the assurance it needs.Clark acknowledged the pipeline approval was a federal government decision, but said it was her job to protect B.C. and ensure the province received benefits from the project.Article Continued BelowBut Trevor McLeod at Calgary’s Canada West Foundation said the agreement could make Canada less competitive and set off feuds between provinces.“My concern is with the long-term viability of the country,” said McLeod, in a telephone interview from Calgary about the B.C. deal.He said the Western provinces joined Confederation on the promise of a railway ensuring the free movement of goods across Canada, but the Kinder Morgan agreement stretches that long-held pledge.