Bail hearing for Canadian accused in Yahoo hack

A bail hearing is underway in Hamilton for Karim Baratov, the Canadian charged by American authorities in connection with a massive Russian hacking scheme.Baratov, 22, was arrested at his Ancaster, Ont., home on March 14.He now awaits extradition to the United States, where he has been indicted on charges of aggravated identity theft and conspiring to commit fraud.Baratov arrived in the courtroom clean shaven, his black hair gelled flat and parted to the right. He wore glasses, a light gray blazer, black pants, and a black T-shirt with a low V-neck, which showed tattoos on his chest. His parents were in the courtroom to act as his bail sureties, but were asked to leave when their son took the stand.Baratov confirmed to the court that, at the time of his arrest, police found $30,000 in cash at his house and another $900 in his wallet.He said the cash was his "savings."