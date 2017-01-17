Barrie womans suicide leaves sexual assault case in jeopardy

BARRIE — On June 30, 2016, 20-year-old Kassidi Coyle went to the drive-in with two friends and spent the night at one of their homes.In the early hours of the next morning, police were called and 38-year-old Shawn Roy, visiting from Quebec, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.Four months later, Kassidi died by suicide, leaving her family and friends devastated and fixed on one question: Will her alleged attacker still face a trial?According to those closest to her, Kassidi changed after July 1.“It was like day and night,” her mother, Judi Coyle, said. “That friendly, bubbly Kassidi was gone.”Article Continued BelowKassidi, the youngest of four sisters, had been strong, spontaneous, kind and outgoing, the life of every party. She planned to become a nurse. She was a girly-girl with always flawless makeup. She sang country music purposely off-key to annoy her mom.After the alleged sexual assault, she became quiet and withdrawn. She stopped wanting to leave her home or even her room.“It got to the point where we didn’t even recognize her,” said Emily Anderson, one of her best friends.

