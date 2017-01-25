Barron Trump Bullied: White House Asks For ‘Privacy’ For Trump’s Kids

Barron Trump has been bullied by the media for months, starting, perhaps, with Rosie O’Donnell’s comments about the child “being autistic.” On Inauguration Day, millions of eyes were on Barron Trump as he sat next to his mom, Melania Trump, while his dad officially became the 45th President of the United States. The 10-year-old was spotted yawning, ditching out on his mom’s high-five attempt, and looking bored as ever — all of which are pretty typical behavior for kids his age. And while just about everyone was talking about Barron Trump in one way or another, there were some people that took things way too far. For example, Barron Trump was bullied by former SNL writer, Katie Rich. She took to Twitter to post an offensive tweet about the child, one that got tons of attention and caused her to be suspended “indefinitely” from her job. Barron and Melania [Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images] “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” Rich tweeted on Friday, January 20. Within minutes she was forced to make her Twitter account private — the backlash was incredible. She then deleted the tweet and went silent for a few days before releasing an apology. “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry,” she tweeted. That apology came around the same time that her suspension was announced by NBC. The network still hasn’t made any comments about Rich or issued any kind of apology on her behalf. Now, the White House has made a statement about the bullying and has asked the public for privacy. According to People Magazine, the statement from the Office of the Press Secretary was released on Tuesday. “It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.” Most of President Donald Trump’s kids are grown and aren’t growing up in the spotlight. Barron Trump is the youngest of Trump’s children and he’s going to be in the spotlight a lot over the next four years — and maybe even longer. Thousands if not millions of people are calling for the media to leave Barron Trump’s name out of their headlines and to allow him to just be a kid. Barron Trump is the first young boy to live in the White House since JFK Jr.’s son in the 1960s. It’s a very big deal — it’s history — but many people feel that there’s a line that should never be crossed. It doesn’t matter who the president of the United States is; children should be off limits. Barron Trump, son of US President-elect Donald Trump, arrives for the Presidential Inauguration [Image by Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images] Barron Trump should not be the butt of jokes told by late-night talk show hosts, he shouldn’t be bullied by third string SNL writers, comedians, or any other person who thinks it’s “okay” to make fun of a kid just because he’s the son of a president that they dislike. Back in 2009, former President Barack Obama’s children, Sasha and Malia, were both front and center as their dad accepted his nomination. Over the years, both girls fell victim to online bullying and were defended by people just the same. Many people feel that it’s extremely sad that Barron Trump has been in the news so much lately and that people are more concerned with trying to be funny by putting Barron down than respecting the fact that no child should ever be bullied no matter what side you choose to stand on. Do you think that children should be off limits when it comes to the media? Do you feel bad for Barron Trump? [Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]