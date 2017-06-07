Bathrooms just the first of many barriers transgender youths face

Young transgender Torontonians face daily discriminations that trigger everything from fear over bathroom choices to suicide attempts, says a detailed city report that could lead to changes to help them.That message got a warm reception Wednesday from councillors on community development committee, who unanimously recommended full council authorize groundwork to help knock down barriers for trans residents.If adopted, staff from departments including children’s services, recreation, public health, police and shelter, support and housing will join to study the issue, consult with those affected and report back in November with recommendations for a “trans-inclusive action plan.” Toronto is home to an estimated 32 per cent of transgender Canadians, or 57,600 people, reflecting all ethno-racial groups, the report says.Discrimination they face at home, in school, at work, and trying to access public services make them especially prone to mental illness, violence, unemployment, poverty and substance abuse, the committee heard. Youth treated as outcasts are particularly vulnerable as they come to terms with diverse gender identities. Article Continued BelowCouncillor Kristyn Wong-Tam noted to colleagues that, although the city’s public health department has endorsed gender-free washrooms, trans residents visiting city hall, itself, still must choose between the men’s or women’s washroom.Any development or redevelopment of city facilities including washrooms and locker rooms, as well as homeless services, employment opportunities and more, should take into account the needs of trans people, she said.Danielle Araya, co-ordinator of The 519 agency’s trans youth mentorship program, told committee members: “A lot of trans youth, and trans people in general, avoid institutions and public spaces because of the fear and the threats that happen in these public spaces.”