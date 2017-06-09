Battle brews over conflicting plans for rail deck park

Everyone wants to build a park over the railway. But how should it be built and who should do it?A showdown is brewing at city hall over two competing plans: one a 21-acre park pitched by the mayor and local councillors; and another, a 12-acre park bordered by eight office and condo towers, pitched by a group of developers who say they will soon own the air rights to build on the space above the rail tracks south of Front St., between Bathurst St. and Blue Jays Way.Mayor John Tory, local councillors and senior city officials pitched their legacy project last August, but there is currently no funding for the early estimated cost of $1.05 billion.The developers, not major players in the downtown sphere, have just pitched their biggest project ever and one of the largest in the whole city.The two proposals are now about to go head-to-head at city hall where officials say the developers’ bid to build towers on top of the deck is out of step with the city’s goal of protecting the space solely for parkland as the downtown core continues to see booming population and employment growth. For that reason, the local city councillor has called the developers’ proposal “dead on arrival.”Article Continued BelowBut the developers insist they hold the rights to build over the rail corridor.On June 13, the Toronto and East York Community Council will consider the city-initiated proposal to rezone the corridor for parkland in an area that is currently deficient in park space.Tory first announced, with much fanfare last August, that the city would officially pursue a “Rail Deck Park.”