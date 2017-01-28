Battle lines over abortion reinforced as Trump era energizes opponents

WASHINGTON—Dick Hendry came to the annual anti-abortion March for Life during the Obama era. The tone, he said, was “morose.”Hendry, 77, was smiling under his Donald Trump hat on Friday. Even people holding photos of aborted fetuses were smiling. The election of a man who was once an abortion-supporting playboy Democrat has put U.S. abortion rights in perhaps the most serious danger since the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe vs. Wade decision of 1973.“I am the most optimistic I have ever been in my life,” said Peggy Ward, 58, a teacher from a small town in Ohio who has attended the march off and on since 1978. “This is the best. He’s going to start helping us save babies, and the Congress is going to help, and we’re excited beyond belief.”With a crowd near the Washington Monument that appeared to be in the tens of thousands, the March for Life was not even a quarter of the size of the liberal Women’s March that took over a swath of the capital last Saturday with signs like “hands off my uterus” and “my body, my choice.” But the people carrying signs Friday with slogans like “Personhood from conception without exception” and “The body inside your body is not your body” have something the people in the pink hats lack: political power.Article Continued BelowThe evidence of the reversal of fortunes was right up on stage. Kellyanne Conway, counsellor to Trump, opened the proceedings with a fiery speech in which she called abortion “indefensible.” Then came Mike Pence, the first vice-president or president ever to address an event to which Republican leaders have traditionally sent remarks by video.Trump did not emphasize social issues during his campaign. But he swayed millions of pro-lifers with his selection of Pence, a Christian social conservative who, laws as governor of Indiana, imposed stringent anti-abortion — including one that requires the remains of aborted fetuses to be buried or cremated. Pence’s Friday message: 44 years after the Roe decision established a constitutional right to an abortion, the pro-life movement has all the momentum.