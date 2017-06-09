Be prepared for battle over Bloor St. bikes lanes: Micallef

Happy June and happy bike month.June is perhaps the best summer month, Toronto at zenith, when everything is new and fresh, not worn out by heat, humidity and smog as the flora and fauna (including us) seem to be in coming months.It’s a good month to get on a bike, too, and across this great Golden Horseshoe, “hundreds of community events including rides, races, tours, festivals and more” are celebrating Bike Month from Toronto to Hamilton and beyond. A celebration is a nice change because this form of transportation is cause for a fight so often. In Toronto, the Bloor St. bike lanes are up for city council review this fall, so another fight may be on the horizon.The “Golden Horseshoe” has a nice, if aspirational, ring to it. It harkens back to a simpler time of horse and rider, perhaps even a buggy or wagon attached to that horse. These were the kinds of transportation our roads were initially created for. Pedestrians too, of course: they’ve been around since the beginning. Other modes of transportation were added to our roads over time: streetcars, bicycles and most recently, cars.Read more:Bike lanes on Bloor St. have increased driving time and boosted number of cyclistsArticle Continued BelowBloor bike lanes a success worth celebratingFor a spell, our roads were adapted for car use at the expense of all other modes, but now we are adapting the roads again, this time for people, no matter if they’re travelling by car, bike, streetcar or foot. Constant tweaking and reinvention is the story of our roads.The Bloor lane has been a most welcome addition to Toronto’s streets. This short pilot project that runs from Shaw St. to Avenue Rd. was the culmination of years of effort by a coalition of bike advocates. Survey resultsreleased earlier this week show that 75 per cent of people who live in the area either agree or strongly agree that they make Bloor safer for cyclists and that trade-offs, such as increased traffic and loss of some parking, are “acceptable.”