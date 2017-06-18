Be vigilant around backyard pools, safety advocates urge

After two tragic accidents in backyard swimming pools in Hamilton and the GTA on the weekend, safety advocates are urging the public to be vigilant as the weather heats up.It takes only 10 to 20 seconds for a person to drown, said Barbara Byers, public education director for the Toronto-based Lifesaving Society.“It’s very quick and it’s very quiet,” she said.On Saturday night, parents of a four-year-old boy found their son dead in the backyard swimming pool. Police told the Hamilton Spectator that the parents may have been distracted and lost track of their son.On Friday, a 20-year-old babysitter was found without vital signs after being pulled out of a backyard swimming pool in a home near Davis Dr. and Leslie St. Article Continued BelowIt’s not known how and why the woman got into the pool, but she was pulled out of the water by first responders after the four-year-old girl she was babysitting called 911. She remains in life-threatening condition.About 160 people of all ages die from drowning in Ontario every year in the water, Byers said.Backyard pools, she said, account for 10 per cent of drownings.