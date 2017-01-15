Beavers genome mapped out to help celebrate Canadas 150th birthday

Scientists have a gift for Canada as the country celebrates its 150th — and as a birthday present, it’s certainly unique.A team of molecular geneticists at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children has sequenced the genome of the Canadian beaver — Castor canadensis — to mark the country’s sesquicentennial.“The Canadian beaver had not been done, and we figured if anyone’s going to do the Canadian beaver, it should be Canadian scientists, so we exert our dominion over the animal that is out national icon,” said Stephen Scherer, director of the hospital’s Centre for Applied Genomics, who led the six-month pet project to map out the genes that make up the furry rodent.The genome was sequenced using DNA from Ward, a 10-year-old male beaver that lives at the Toronto Zoo with its mate June — a nod to the Cleaver parents in the 1950s TV show “Leave it to Beaver.”The researchers believe they are the first in the world to map and publish the Canadian beaver’s genome. Their results were reported Friday in the journal G3: Genes/Genomes/Genetics, which carries on its cover a photo of the first Canadian stamp to feature the enduring national symbol.Article Continued BelowThe toothy, semi-aquatic animal is intimately entwined with the history of Canada, which was founded on the fur trade — primarily involving the beaver, whose pelts were prized for their thickness and warmth.“The Canadian settlers at the time, the Hudson’s Bay Company, their decisions of how they migrated across the country and why they stayed in Canada was driven by the fact that the beaver pelt trade was so lucrative,” Scherer said.To his knowledge, the industrious and determined beaver — the largest indigenous rodent in North America — is the only mammal other than the human with the capability to alter the environment for its own benefit.

