Being Bill Davis not just bland but bold: Cohn

"Bland works."Don't be duped by that deceptively self-deprecating slogan, made famous by Bill Davis. He was anything but.For years, that catchphrase cast Davis as the Holiday Inn of politicians — "no surprises." But it belied the reality that as premier, he liked nothing more than to shock Ontarians in the land of the bland.It's a point underscored — and partially italicized — on the cover of Steve Paikin's new biography: "Bill Davis — Nation Builder, and Not So Bland After All."On Tuesday I described the book's catalogue of boondoggles that bogged Davis down, not unlike Premier Kathleen Wynne today. Which raises today's question: How did he bounce back from 1971 to 1985, becoming the most successful premier in living memory?The story of Davis is a study in contrasts. Paikin reminds us that he could take forever to make a decision, but could also turn on a dime — not so much bland as bold:From the sudden dead-ending of the Spadina Expressway in his first year as premier, to the shocking extension of funding for Catholic high schools in his final year in power, he sprung surprises on the province when least expected.Davis didn't do it by the seat of his pants.