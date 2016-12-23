Berlin market suspect shot dead by police in Milan

MILAN—The Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin was killed early Friday in a shootout with police in Milan, ending a Europe-wide manhunt, Italy’s interior minister said.Checks conducted after the shootout showed “the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack,” Interior Minister Marco Minniti said.The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Monday attack in Berlin, which killed 12 and injured 56 others.Amri, 24, who had spent time in prison in Italy, was stopped by two officers during a routine police check in the Sesto San Giovanni neighbourhood of Milan early Friday. He pulled a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers and was killed in the ensuing shootout.One of the officers was shot and is in the hospital, but his condition is not life-threatening, Minniti said. The other officer fatally shot Amri.Article Continued BelowGerman authorities said they were still awaiting official confirmation that the person killed in Milan was Amri, but German Interior Ministry spokesman Tobias Plate said “should this turn out to be true, then the Interior Ministry is relieved that this person doesn’t pose a threat anymore.”It was unclear how and when Amri travelled from Berlin to Milan. German authorities issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for him on Wednesday, two days after the attack.A Milan anti-terrorism official said Amri arrived at Milan’s train station early Friday and investigators are trying to figure out where he came from.

