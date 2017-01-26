Better compensation urged for military cadets after deadly 1974 incident

MONTREAL—A deadly accident at a Quebec military base four decades ago has the Canadian Armed Forces ombudsman urging the government to improve the compensation offered to young cadets who are injured or killed in the course of their activities.In a report to the minister of defence to be made public Thursday, Gary Walbourne says Ottawa needs to ensure that cadets — young Canadians between 12 and 18 — get the same level of care and compensation available to Canadian Forces members or civilian employees who are injured or killed on duty.The report was spurred by a 1974 incident at CFB Valcartier during which a grenade accidentally exploded during a training session. Six cadets were killed and dozens more were injured.Cadet supervisors involved in the incident were automatically compensated through existing insurance systems and had access to government programs while cadets and their families were forced to rely on a less generous insurance plan and their provincial health systems. Those who didn’t make a claim for extra compensation against the government were forced to pay out of pocket for care not covered under their provincial plans or to go without, the report says.Article Continued Below“Today’s cadets are still excluded from a prescribed suite of compensation and benefits available to their instructors,” Walbourne concludes.“In the event of an accident resulting in death or a life-changing illness or injury, final recourse would still be through a legal claim against the Crown as it was in 1974.”The ombudsman’s report makes four recommendations.