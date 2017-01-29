Bid to monitor traffic in Arctic waters hit snags

An eight-year effort to develop year-round surveillance capability in Canada’s melting Arctic waters was only ever able to monitor marine traffic remotely twice for a few weeks during the hospitable northern summers.As Canada prepares to spend more than $130 million on new proposals to keep watch over the Arctic, the quiet conclusion reached by military scientists involved in the previous technology demonstration project was that constant tracking of the cruise ships, fishing vessels and hostile forces was a possibility — but a distant one.“For the purposes of our tech demo, what we did was more in line with what we could afford to do,” Garry Heard, head of underwater surveillance and communications with Defence Research and Development Canada — the military’s science wing — told the Star in an interview.The so-called Northern Watch project grew out of former prime minister Stephen Harper’s 2005 election pledge to create a “national sensor system” in the Arctic to monitor Canadian waters for submarines and other marine vessels. Harper said it would allow Canada to assert sovereignty by forcing foreign ships to “ask our consent to traverse our waters.”Article Continued BelowWhat scientists came up with were long strings of underwater sensors — known as arrays — that were laid along the seabed to collect acoustic readings. They were complemented by land-based cameras and sensors that pick up surface vessel movements, as well as satellite imagery, which provides only intermittent coverage.The project was based at Gascoyne Inlet on Nunavut’s Devon Island — a place so barren that the island is also used as a simulated Mars habitat. The Barrow Strait, on the south shore of Devon Island, is an Arctic “chokepoint,” meaning that marine traffic cannot easily avoid passing through. Personnel walk toward the Northern Watch camp at Gascoyne Inlet, Devon Island, Nunavut. (Janice Lang) The need for Arctic surveillance was increasingly in evidence over the project’s lifespan. There were increases in fishing and commercial vessels, tour boats and even adventure sailors travelling in personal yachts. For one month in the summer of 2015, the surveillance system logged 21 different vessels transiting through the Barrow Strait.