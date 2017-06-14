Big sacrifices and a plan can pay off for younger real estate shoppers: Teitel

When it comes to Toronto real estate, there are roughly two kinds of people: those who own a home in the city and fear (or vehemently doubt) that a crash is upon us, and those who don’t own a home in the city and pray with all their might that a crash is upon us. The latter group has good reason to be gleeful about the possibility of a housing Armageddon. In the absence of a crash or a sizable correction, the reality of this city is such that hardly anyone can hope to purchase a family home without the help of well-heeled parents or relatives. According to a newly released survey conducted by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., nearly one in five first-time homebuyers received help from a relative with their down payment. That’s a lot of help.If you’re a young person who makes a decent salary and you feel bad about the fact that you can’t afford a house (and you don’t understand how your co-worker landed that detached Victorian in High Park because he doesn’t appear to make any more money than you do) try to remember that a lot goes on behind the scenes we aren’t privy to. Adults get help everyday. Most people who say they pulled themselves up by their bootstraps didn’t.And those who did pull themselves up with little help made big sacrifices and big, complex, plans, along the way. For example, Sarah Larbi, a 33-year-old Toronto native who owns six houses with her common-law partner — one in Oakville, where the couple lives, and five in Brantford, which she rents out for $1,300 to $1,500 a month. She has been saving aggressively for several years to amass what is essentially a suburban empire. Article Continued BelowLarbi, who received no financial help from family to buy the couple’s properties, works as a sales manager for a major food and beverage company. She puts away 50 per cent of her paycheque and sometimes skips vacations or cashes them out. Larbi bought five of her properties for less than $300,000. Her partner pays the mortgage on the couple’s Oakville home, enabling Larbi to focus her attention and funds on the couple’s other properties. Larbi’s goal is to one day own up to 30 properties and make a passive income of $25,000 a month, so that she and her partner can retire early. And yet, even though Larbi is presumably the last person to shy away from big risks, she isn’t willing to take an investment risk on Toronto real estate. “If I buy a house (in Toronto) and it’s a million dollars, let’s say, then you’ve got to make $10,000 a month (in rent) or something insane in order to make any money at the end,” she says. “For me it doesn’t make sense because I’d have to do high, high management, like Airbnb, to even break even. So Toronto just wasn’t a smart option for me.”It isn’t an option, period, for a lot of people.