Big-ticket defence plan will help Canada face new global threats, top general says

OTTAWA—Canada’s big-ticket defence policy will give the military greater capacity to operate in a world of complex threats — superpower aggression, challenging peacekeeping missions and the spread of “terror armies” — while transforming the way it looks after its troops at home, Gen. Jonathan Vance says.Vance, the chief of the defence staff, says the strategy unveiled by the Liberal government last week will influence the country’s military for decades.He said the welcome commitments of new equipment and big investments come at a time when the Armed Forces are confronted with increasingly complex conflicts, from regional terror cells to Russian aggression and North Korean threats.At home, the military is called on to help Canadians caught up in natural disasters, from the Fort McMurray wildfire to a New Brunswick ice storm and, in recent weeks, flooding in Ontario and Quebec.“It’s a far more uncertain world, far more fluid. Threats emerge faster and when they emerge, they stay. Intractable conflicts,” Vance said.Article Continued Below“There’s definitely an issue of scope and scale. It’s not a matter of being ready for a conventional fight on the German border. Now you’ve got to be able to do more things with the Armed Forces,” he said in an interview Friday in his office at Defence headquarters in Ottawa.Read more:Liberals hike military annual spending from $18.9B to $32.7B by 2027In a speech this week, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland suggested that Canada must prepare for a world where the United States under President Donald Trump is less prepared to engage in world affairs.