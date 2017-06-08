Bigby and Davani shared common intention to kill mother of four, Crown says in closing argument

The shooting death of Andrea White, a 33-year-old Scarborough mother of four, was the planned effort of two men, Crown attorney Rob Fried told a jury Wednesday.Fried’s submission capped off three days of closing arguments in the trial of Michael Davani and Alwayne Bigby who have both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in White’s death. White was with several people in the garage of her home on Forest Creek Pathway, in the area of Morningside and Old Finch Aves., when she was killed by a bullet on the night of April 12, 2014. The Crown argued in court that Davani fired the bullet while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car driven by Bigby.“These two men planned and executed a drive-by shooting,” Fried said. “All went as planned, but they got caught.”Throughout the trial, the jury heard multiple versions of why Bigby, a former NCAA basketball player, and Davani were in the area at the time of the shooting, as well as competing accounts of who fired the bullet that killed White.Article Continued BelowAccording to Davani’s testimony, he and Bigby were on their way to a vigil in a park at Morningside Ave. and Old Finch Ave. for a friend named Kwado Mensah, who was shot to death a year earlier.They stopped at a nearby apartment building to buy marijuana, Davani said. In the five minutes Davani was there, another man known as “Star,” who was at the drug dealer’s home, decided to come with them.According to Davani’s account, Bigby drove the two men to the vigil, turning into a nearby housing complex in an effort to find the park before realizing they’d gone too far.