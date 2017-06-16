Bill Cosby jury goes back to work on verdict after nearly 40 hours of deliberations

NORRISTOWN, PA.—A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.Jurors who have appeared stressed and even angry seemed more upbeat as they left court outside Philadelphia Thursday night than on previous nights, despite enduring another marathon session.The sequestered jurors had deliberated about 30 hours before telling Judge Steven O’Neill earlier Thursday that they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on any of the counts against the 79-year-old comedian. The judge told them to try again for a verdict.Read more:Deadlocked jury in Bill Cosby sex assault trial still undecided on verdictArticle Continued BelowBill Cosby jury deliberates for third day in sex assault trialJury in Bill Cosby sex assault trial wraps up second day of deliberations, no verdict yetAs the jurors left for the day, O’Neill heaped praise on them, thanking them for their dedication and the sacrifice they’ve made being 482 kilometres from home in the Pittsburgh area.