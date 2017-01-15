Bird strikes soar despite crackdown after Miracle on the Hudson

NEW YORK—Birds took the blame for bringing down the jetliner that Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger landed on the Hudson River eight years ago this weekend. They have been paying for it with their lives ever since.An Associated Press analysis of bird-killing programs at the New York City area’s three major airports found that nearly 70,000 gulls, starling, geese and other birds have been slaughtered, mostly by shooting and trapping, since the 2009 incident, and it’s not clear whether those killings have made the skies safer.Federal data show that in the years following LaGuardia and Newark airports ramping up their bird-killing programs in response to the gutsy landing, the number of recorded bird strikes involving those airports actually went up.Combined, the two airports went from an average of 158 strikes per year in the five years before the accident to an average of 299 per year in the six years after it, though that could be due to more diligent reporting of such incidents.At the seaside Kennedy Airport, which is on a major route for migrating birds and had a robust slaughter program even before the Flight 1549 crash, the number of reported strikes has ticked up, too, while the number of birds killed there has dropped slightly in some recent years.Article Continued BelowAdvocates for the birds say officials should find other, more effective ways to protect aircraft.“There has to be a long-term solution that doesn’t rely so extensively on killing birds and also keeps us safe in the sky,” said Jeffrey Kramer, of the group GooseWatch NYC, suggesting better radar systems to detect problematic flocks.Officials involved in the bird-killing programs say they believe they’ve made flying safer, with their strongest argument that there hasn’t been a major crash involving a bird strike in the New York area since the “Miracle on the Hudson.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx