Black activists hold protest over fatal police shooting in Montreal

MONTREAL—Police should have no role in responding to mental health crises, activist groups said in response to last week’s police shooting of a Montreal man.About 200 people, including representatives from the Montreal and Toronto chapters of Black Lives Matter, attended a protest Sunday in front of the apartment where Pierre Coriolan was shot.They then marched through downtown, where photos posted on social media showed them climbing onto a stage at Montreal’s International Jazz Festival.Quebec’s police watchdog says they believe Coriolan, 58, was distressed and holding a screwdriver in each hand when police arrived at his apartment last Tuesday.According to the watchdog’s account, police first used a Taser and rubber bullets on Coriolan but eventually drew their service weapons when those methods failed to subdue him.Article Continued BelowCoriolan died in a hospital after he was struck by several bullets.“Police should not be the first to intervene in mental health crises,” a BLM spokeswoman, Venetta Gordon, told the cheering group at the vigil.Following the vigil, the black-clad protesters marched downtown while chanting “Black lives matter!” They also carried signs bearing the name of people who died following police interventions.