Black men perceived as more threatening, expert tells Andrew Loku inquest

Implicit bias can make a young Black man appear taller, heavier and therefore more dangerous, a distortion of reality found to be present in both white and black people, the ongoing coroner’s inquest into the death of Andrew Loku heard Monday.But how to overcome the unconscious associations all human beings make about each other is the “million-dollar question” — particularly when it comes to training police officers to treat everyone equally, said Nicholas Rule, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, who was designated as an expert in social perception and cognition at the inquest.Loku, a father of five originally from South Sudan, was shot dead by a Toronto police officer on July 5, 2015, while Loku was holding a hammer. The shooting took place the hallway of an Toronto apartment building where the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) leases units to provide housing for those with mental health challenges.The inquest, which began last week, has heard Loku was kidnapped and tortured by rebel forces in what is now South Sudan and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result.Last year, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ontario’s civilian police watchdog, cleared the officer who shot Loku after concluding the officer believed he needed to stop a life-threatening attack. The officers involved in the shooting, identified last week as Toronto Consts. Andrew Doyle and Haim Queroub, are expected to testify later this week.Article Continued BelowTestimony Monday centred on issues around implicit bias involving race or mental health status, and the role it may play in the decisions made by police officers in the course of their duties.Groups including the Black Action Defense Committee (BADC), the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health’s Empowerment Council and Across Boundaries — which provides mental health support for racialized communities in Toronto — are participating in the inquest to explore larger questions about race and mental health in the context of Loku’s death.Rule, who holds a Canada Research Chair in social perception and cognition, told jurors about a study he conducted alongside two American academics examining the impact of race on the lightning-quick judgments people make in assessing others.