BlockedByTrump: How getting blocked by the president on Twitter became a badge of honour

A joke about ice cream. A suggestion to spend more time with his youngest son. An animated GIF featuring Pope Francis giving a skeptical look.These are just some of the reasons, as far as anyone can tell, that President Donald Trump has blocked people on Twitter.Amid threatened legal action questioning whether it is unconstitutional for the president of the United States to bar exchanges with certain constituents on his preferred platform of communication, a group of people has stepped into the spotlight: those who have been #BlockedByTrump.For many, getting singled out on Twitter by the leader of the free world is so bizarre that, when it happens, there tends to be a sense of awe mixed in with indignation and disbelief. For others, it has become a strange new badge of honour, with newly blocked users being welcomed to the “club” by previously blocked ones.“HOLY SH-T HE ACTUALLY DID IT!” Jules Suzdaltsev, a freelance journalist based in San Francisco, tweeted on May 31, accompanied by screen shots of Trump’s suddenly inaccessible (to him) personal Twitter account. “I told Trump to spend more time with his son AND HE BLOCKED ME!”Article Continued BelowRead the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpSuzdaltsev was caught off guard when what he considered a fairly harmless series of tweets finally spurred Trump to block him. Usually a critic of the president, Suzdaltsev said he had actually started out by affirming Trump’s opinion that “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself” and agreeing that “her joke was tasteless and stupid.”He then followed with some unsolicited advice for Trump to spend more time with his youngest son, Barron.