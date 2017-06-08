Blood spatter expert testifies at trial of Alberta man accused in triple slaying

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA.—An RCMP expert says there were bloody pet paw prints and hundreds of blood stains around the body of one of three victims a southern Alberta man is accused of murdering.RCMP Sgt. Ashley Davidson was called to examine blood patterns after Hanne Meketech was found dead in her mobile home in September 2015.Derek Saretzky, 24, is on trial charged with first-degree murder in Meketech’s death, as well as in the deaths of Terry Blanchette and his daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.Read more: Crown says triple-murder suspect gave details to police ‘only the killer would know’Article Continued BelowMan accused of killing 3, including Alberta father and daughter, faces 7-week trialDavidson told a court in Lethbridge that it appeared Meketech was struck one or more times about 40 centimetres from the floor.He said her body was also covered with bloody paw marks from her dogs. One of her pets was found by police lying across her dead body.