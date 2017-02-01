Bloodied Quebec mosque reopens after shooting

STE-FOY, QUE.—Three Muslims returned to the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec before dawn Wednesday for morning prayers, kneeling on carpets still bloodstained from the attack that took place.The shoes of the six men shot dead were still at the entrance. Bullet holes pierced the walls. Bloodstains blemished green and beige carpets. Hearing it was reopened, members of the congregation trickled in slowly to see their place of worship forever changed. “It’s not the same feeling that I had felt (for this mosque),” Amel Henchere told reporters between sobs. “Before the drama this was our place of culture, our place of peace . . . we’ll never feel the same.” She added that it was important for her to come back to her community space, despite the grief, to fight her fears. Article Continued Below“It’s hard for all of us to come back here and pray,” agreed Ahmed Elrefai, who said there were three worshippers in attendance. “But people are urging us to open as soon as possible. So we prayed, even with the blood on the floor.”A grey, fold-out chair was placed in one of the arched doorways near the entrance of the mosque, to keep those gathered from walking in the area where local butcher Azzeddine Soufiane died. ▶The Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec reopened on Wednesday after the Jan. 29 attack. (Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec/Facebook)