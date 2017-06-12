Board of Health calls on feds to decriminalize pot possession immediately

Toronto’s Board of Health is calling on the federal government to decriminalize pot possession immediately as part has of a package of recommendations it adopted unanimously on the looming legalization of marijuana.The “fact it is still criminal is criminal,” board member and Councillor Paula Fletcher said during Monday’s Board of Health meeting.Fletcher noted illegal pot dispensaries continue to operate in the city, while “some of my residents are being charged with possession and trafficking for hand-to-hand sales of marijuana. It does not seem fair at all.”Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada in July 2018.Board members praised Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa for providing a roadmap to the city, designed to “protect health and minimize harms of use” associated with pot.Article Continued BelowThe board backed her recommendations to ask the province to set the minimum age of purchase for cannabis at 19 to align with the minimum age for legal purchase of alcohol in Ontario.Ottawa has set 18 as a minimum age for buying pot, but has given the provinces and territories the authority to increase the age but not lower it.The board also wants the province to establish a provincially controlled agency for the retail sale and distribution of recreational pot, separate from the LCBO, and establish a social responsibility program.