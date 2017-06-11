Body of Canadian killed fighting Daesh in Syria returned home, mother says

The mother of a Canadian man killed while fighting Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, militants in Syria says her son’s body has been returned to Canada.But Tina Martino of Niagara Falls, Ont., says she has not yet been able to see the remains of her 24-year-old son, Nazzareno Tassone, because his casket was sealed when it arrived late Saturday night.Tassone was killed on Dec. 21 in the city of Raqqa while fighting militants associated with Daesh.Read more: Mom of Canadian solider killed fighting Daesh questions delay in returning son’s bodyArticle Continued BelowCanadian who died fighting Daesh in Syria remembered as a heroThe young man had told his family that he was going to Iraq to teach English, but he secretly slipped into Syria to join forces with a U.S.-backed Kurdish group known as the YPG.His body wasn’t recovered until May — months after his death.