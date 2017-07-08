Bold attempt at daylight saving time became a comic failure in Orillia

One night in June 1912, by order of the mayor of Orillia, an hour vanished into the warm summer air as the clock struck 10. Across the town, factory workers and shopkeepers pushed the hand of their clock forward to 11 p.m., some of them wincing at the sudden loss of sleep, and Orillia time — daylight saving time — was born.“Orillia is now one hour ahead, all seem pleased,” the Star reported on the experiment.It was a bold idea for a new century. Britain had toyed with a daylight saving bill to save on lighting costs back in 1908, roughly quoting Irish poet Thomas Moore at the bill’s unsuccessful first reading: “Give me back the wild sweetness of morning, its smiles and its tears are worth evening’s best light.”A backbencher in Canada’s Parliament also tried to steal an hour from the night around the same time, but the effort fizzled. Nobody anticipated that Orillia, the manufacturing boomtown with fewer than 7,000 people, would be the next place to try.“I liked the idea and with my itch for keeping Orillia at the forefront, in my annual address as President of the Board of Trade, I suggested that Orillia should adopt daylight saving,” Charles Harold Hale, a longtime booster of the town, recalled in a later memoir. He could already picture the town’s new slogan: “Orillia: The Town Ahead.” By 1912, town council and Mayor William (Bill) Frost signed off on the experiment, set to begin on June 22.Article Continued BelowAn hour behind and 150 kilometres to the south, the Toronto Daily Star cheered Orillia’s moxie: “If the people of Orillia cannot stand together until they learn whether the scheme possesses merit, a more cohesive people in some other town must needs take it up.”Things started well enough. Most of the town’s churches — but not the Catholic ones — began services at the new schedule, although the mayor was late by an hour. When the work week began at the Tudhope automobile factories, the men started at 7 a.m. Orillia time (6 a.m. Toronto time) and everyone seemed satisfied at the end of the day. Most of the downtown merchants opened their stores on Orillia time. That evening, Orillia and Midland played nine full innings at Couchiching Beach Park, and a satisfied crowd of 1,500 watched the match in unadulterated daylight.But trouble lurked among the deepening bags under the eyes of the town’s citizens. While most of the Tudhope factories started on the new time, the Tudhope Wheel Works had 50 troublemakers refusing to honour Orillia time. They showed up an hour late, and when the whistle blew at lunchtime, those men stayed on their job. When all the other factories closed at 6 p.m., the Tudhope Wheel men stayed an hour later. Then they sent a petition to management, who decided that the workers didn’t have to acknowledge the new time if they didn’t want to.