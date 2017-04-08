Bold photo series heralded a new attitude to WWI: An excerpt from The Vimy Trap

In 1934, 16 years after the armistice that ended the First World War, a series of new photos were released to Canadian newspapers. The Star published many of these striking pictures, with captions by war hero and journalist Gregory Clark. In their new book, The Vimy Trap: Or, How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Great War, Ian McKay and Jamie Swift analyze this treatment and the response from readers.Contrary to the view of Canada’s war efforts as noble and glorious — part of what the authors term “Vimyism” — they argue that the photos’ publication showed that by then, the war was widely viewed as a needless slaughter.The book, timed to the centennial of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, is an attempt to debunk what the authors see as a distorted view of that battle and its legacy, Canada’s contributions and the First World War itself.The Star was clearly aware that it was taking a risk in publishing such candid photographs of the war — that it was in danger of reopening “the wounds of memory,” especially those of the broken-hearted and bereaved. To reassure its readers, it ran endorsements from a number of eminent Ontarians. Sir William Mulock, Ontario’s former lieutenant-governor, commended the “marvellous reproductions of the dread details of war.” He believed the series would introduce the public to “the horror, the waste, the shame, the sin of war,” and, though the images might hurt, there was an overpowering need to warn Canadians against any glamourizing of military conflict.Article Continued BelowRather more surprising endorsements came in an article outlining the response of veteran patients at the Christie Street Military Hospital. Many of the men there had been disfigured by the war. “No picture is too gruesome to be published,” said one hospitalized veteran. “Our children should be made to look at them until they hate them, until they have the most utter contempt for war and all it stands for.”The chaplain at the hospital, Rev.-Capt. Sidney Lambert, declared: “People have no conception of the horrors of war, or the filthy conditions under which men lived and died.” Lambert, wounded in the war, thought it “foolish for persons to say that the soldier is being made to remember the horrors he is trying so hard to forget. It is not the soldiers who are being retaught war horrors, but the youth of to-day who are being taught them for the first time.” If any group had a natural investment in a myth that sanctified the Great War as the birth of the nation, in which they played the role of heroic martyrs, it would surely have been this one. Yet none of the wounded veterans invoked this myth.The series was hard-hitting. The images of dead and disfigured soldiers and civilians might well be censored in a 21st-century publication, certainly in a North America squeamish about depicting the bodily consequences of battles. Often the photographs were framed by headlines that forcefully underlined the gruesome nature of the scenes depicted. “Roast Men, Boiled Men, Tortured Men — War!” proclaimed one. “Man Demonstrated That He Was Still a Cave Man,” said another. “What is the Net Result Save Death and Ruin?” asked a third."Hardly the Subject for a Painting. — Two schoolboy Germans giving a very awkward lift to a Canadian, wounded in the foot in the September advance, 1918. When artists paint pictures of heroes carrying out wounded comrades, they get more grace into it. But grace is most unusual in war." Toronto Daily Star, 16 Feb. 16, 1934.