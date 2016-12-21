Bombardier meets latest deadline for streetcar order, but is far behind original schedule

Thirty down. Just 174 to go.Bombardier announced on Wednesday afternoon that earlier in the day it had delivered its 30th streetcar to the TTC, meeting a deadline that the Quebec-based rail manufacturer set out earlier this year.But while the company announced the delivery in a press release under the headline “Bombardier meets its 2016 delivery commitment to the TTC,” it remains far behind the original schedule for the order for 204 cars.A timetable set out in 2012 stipulated that the TTC would have shipped more than 100 by now.“We are honoured to be a partner in the GTHA’s efforts to improve mobility and bring the benefits of these high-quality and reliable low-floor streetcars to the Toronto transit riders,” Benoît Brossoit, president of Bombardier Transportation, Americas Region, was quoted as saying in the press release.Article Continued Below“Bombardier recognizes that need to accelerate its deliveries to the TTC to meet expectations, and we are deploying all necessary resources to do so,” the statement said.After revising its delivery schedule several times, Bombardier slashed its expected output again in April and proposed delivering a total of 30 cars by the end of 2016.Just three months earlier, it had pledged to supply 54 by the end of the year.

