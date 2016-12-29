Bonnie Crombie scores high midway through Mississauga mayoral term

Mississauga is booming. And Mayor Bonnie Crombie deserves much of the credit. From chasing a Brazilian pharmaceutical company now setting up a large research and development facility in her city, to helping drive major new highrise developments that are moving Mississauga away from its sprawling roots, Crombie has already left a formidable legacy at the midpoint of her first term.But the high marks for her performance also reflect a different type of city building, as the suburb which has become Canada’s sixth-largest city is now led by a mayor who has championed its diversity while taking on one of the most powerful institutions for failing to do the same. Here is a subjective analysis of Crombie’s first two years in office.Policing In 2016, Crombie continued to lead the Peel police board’s push to modernize the force and ensure it better reflects the demographics of the community it serves. She did much of the heavy lifting at board meetings, challenging senior officers, including chief Jennifer Evans, to adhere to board policies intended to bring more accountability and transparency to policing in the region. The board pulled the force’s budget process out into the open, to make sure Peel Region’s largest budget item is no longer handled in private. She also supported the board’s move to bring its policy decision-making process into the open, for the public to observe, after decades of committee meetings that were held behind closed doors. In June, Crombie withstood resistance from the force when she and board colleagues called for a sweeping equity-diversity audit to make sure Peel police’s hiring and promotions practices aren’t preventing women and visible minorities from finding opportunities with the force. Article Continued BelowPicking up from her advocacy work in 2015, when Crombie led the charge to stop carding (Evans refused a board request to do so after it voted last year to suspend the practice) the mayor continued to speak out publicly against the practice in 2016. She also said the police budget needs to be more heavily scrutinized, as it has grown at about twice the rate of inflation over the last 15 years. GRADE—A+Transit and Development We gave Crombie an “incomplete” last year on the transit file, after she was occupied with the city’s $1.3-billion Hurontario LRT, which prevented her from expanding the transit agenda to include promises she made during the 2014 election. But “Dundas Connects” took off in 2016, a plan aligned with Crombie’s pledge to build a high-order transit corridor along one of the busiest east-west arteries (roughly 17 kilometres long). Two sets of public consultations were launched as well as an effort to bring stakeholders along the corridor together to formulate a plan for transit expansion. Crombie said her 2014 plan for another east-west transit corridor in the northern part of the city has taken a back seat to connecting transit users along the very south of the city near the lakeshore, because of massive new developments that are now moving forward.

