Bonus pay for Ontario Power Generations CEO set to double next year

In a sneak peek at the Sunshine List that will come out this time next year, corporate filings reveal Ontario Power Generation chief executive Jeff Lyash will see his compensation jump to more than $1.53 million.That’s up from $1.16 million on the 2016 public sector salary disclosure list of $100,000-plus earners released a few days ago.Securities filings show Lyash’s base salary will hold steady at $775,000 for 2017, but his incentive pay, stemming from 2016, will rise to $755,459 from $352,564 the previous year.Progressive Conservative MPP Todd Smith flagged the increase Wednesday, charging it was “suspiciously left off the government’s books.”But Treasury Board president Liz Sandals said the Sunshine List disclosure follows rules established when the former PC government of Mike Harris set up the list two decades ago to shed light on public-sector salaries.Article Continued Below“What is reported is what is actually paid in a calendar year,” she told reporters, noting the legal requirement is to post the amount on a public servant’s T4 income tax slip.Incentives are based on performance measures from the prior year, so the Sunshine List for 2016 reports salary for that year and incentive pay based on the previous year’s performance, Sandals said.“Nothing is going unaccounted for.”