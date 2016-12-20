Boys found dead in Alberta home were killed by a coward, stepfather says

SPRUCE GROVE, ALTA.—An anguished stepfather has identified two young victims in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Spruce Grove, Alta., calling them “beautiful young lives, snuffed out by a coward.”Brent Stark told CTV Edmonton that he and his wife, Tracy, the boys’ mother, discovered the bodies when they went to the home to pick up the children on Monday morning.Stark, who is owner of the Whitecourt Wolverines of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, said his stepsons Ryder MacDougall, 11, and his brother, Radek, 13, were competitive hockey players in Spruce Grove.Stark said the body of the boys’ father, Corry MacDougall, was also found in the home.RCMP aren’t confirming any information yet but say no suspects are being sought in the deaths.Article Continued BelowStark said he and his wife are working with the Mounties and he expects more information will be released Tuesday after autopsies on the bodies are completed.Stark and his wife live in Whitecourt, Alta., where he owns a business called LB Energy.Police officers could be seen removing guns from the home and one officer said they were being taken in as evidence, but wouldn’t confirm whether they had anything to do with the incident.

