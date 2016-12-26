Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffreys mid-term review: some good, more bad

Saving a city, especially a large one, is no easy task. But that’s the daunting mandate that Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey was given when voters in 2014 swept her into office with a landslide victory. But, as many CEOs can tell you, cleaning up a mess takes time. Halfway through her four-year term, Jeffrey is still dealing with the fallout from former mayor Susan Fennell. But the recent dismissal of some 45 managers, including many at the top of the city’s bureaucracy, has sparked hope for real change in Canada’s ninth-largest city. Here is a subjective look at Jeffrey’s performance so far. The $28.5-million lawsuitAlmost six years after a local developer filed a $28.5-million lawsuit against the city, alleging wrongdoing by Fennell and senior staff in a $500-million downtown redevelopment deal, the issue still hangs like a dark cloud over city hall. The city denies all of the allegations in the lawsuit. While veteran councillors Elaine Moore and John Sprovieri have publicly questioned the deal and the conduct of staff who were directly involved, Jeffrey has called it a “distraction.” The lawsuit stands to potentially damage Brampton’s reputation and earlier this year, city lawyers launched a motion to have the case dismissed. This strategy was abandoned last month, after more than 19,000 pages of documents were filed with the court by the plaintiff to fight the dismissal attempt. Article Continued BelowThe plaintiff’s filed court documents include critical testimony by councillors, damning allegations by the city’s former chief administrative officer and other documents that can now be used against the city if the case gets to trial. No matter the outcome, the city could be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs spent on its abandoned legal strategy. Jeffrey continues to show little leadership on the issue. Grade: F Management restructuring

