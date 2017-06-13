Brampton residents, councillors demand police probe into secret $1.25M staff fund

Brampton taxpayers and councillors are demanding a police investigation into a secretive program authorized by senior staffers who paid non-union employees $1.25 million without council’s knowledge or approval going back to 2009.“The whole administration in Brampton has become a joke,” said Regional Councillor John Sprovieri, as questions mount about who was behind and benefitted from the secretive fund revealed in a report delivered to the audit committee last week. The fund handed out discretionary salary increases to 167 non-union city employees — including bonuses for “favouritism” — between Jan. 1, 2009, and May 14, 2014, the report found.“Council did not authorize these payments and staff took the money without proper approvals and that to me is no better than someone taking money out of the cash (register) when nobody is looking,” Sprovieri said in an interview.The bombshell news last week led to a flood of calls and emails to the Brampton Guardian and social media posts by taxpayers demanding a police probe. Responding to the outcry, Sprovieri said, “I think we should call in the cops to see if this was fraud and whoever was responsible for approving this should be brought to justice.”Sprovieri said he will seek council’s support for a police force other than Peel’s (to avoid any appearance of a conflict) to conduct the investigation.Article Continued BelowThe audit report delivered to councillors June 7 focuses on a practice that became common among the city’s non-union staff called Outside Policy Requests (OPR).Payments to individual staff ranged from as little as $123 to more than $95,000, the audit report said. A total of $316,000 was paid to just eight employees.Councillors will vote next week (June 21) on staff’s recommendation to immediately abandon the OPR practice.