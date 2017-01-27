Brazilian authorities continue struggle to control prison where 26 died in riots

SAO PAULO—Authorities mounted another operation Friday in their struggle to regain control of a Brazilian prison two weeks after riots left 26 inmates dead.Specially trained corrections officers, including some from a federal task force sent in for prison emergencies, took control of two pavilions in the Alcacuz prison complex in the morning, a statement from the state Rio Grande do Norte said.Read more: Gang violence continues at Brazil prison, where dozens have been killedDeath toll rises to 27 in latest Brazil prison riotArticle Continued BelowAnother Brazilian prison rebellion kills at least 4 more inmatesThe forces did not encounter resistance, the statement said. They seized a revolver, drugs, cellphones and knives in the operation, and 120 prisoners are being charged with possession of these items.After the morning raid, the Brazilian flag was again flying over the prison, where gangs had raised their own flags during recent unrest.