Brazilian court weighs President Temers fate over 2014 campaign funds case

SAO PAULO—Brazil’s top electoral court began voting Friday on whether to annul the 2014 election, but there were signs it would likely avoid a ruling that could remove President Michel Temer and cast Latin America’s largest nation into even deeper political turmoil.The first of seven judges on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal voted that campaign finance violations meant that the victory of then-President Dilma Rousseff and Temer, then vice-president, should be annulled.Judge Herman Benjamin spent around nine hours describing evidence of illegal payments.“These are not tiny amounts,” he said, “There are amounts that can change an electoral campaign,” he said.Read more: Brazil judges clash over new evidence in corruption case against President TemerArticle Continued BelowBut Benjamin appeared to be in the minority.While he called for consideration of damaging new evidence that has emerged from a three-year investigation into political corruption, most of the judges — who were yet to vote — have called for excluding it. They have said the ruling should be based on less-extensive allegations introduced when the case was filed almost three years ago.Benjamin said there was evidence enough to annul the ticket even without the recent testimony.