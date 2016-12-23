Breaking: Hijacked Libyan Plane Lands In Malta

Reports are surfacing of a possible hijacking situation onboard an Afriqiyah Airways jet. The Airbus A320 departed from the Libyan city of Sebha at 10:10 am Friday local time bound for Tripoli but has instead diverted to Malta. Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat has tweeted of the situation. Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016 Initial reports suggest that the plane is carrying 111 passengers and 7 crew members. Times of Malta have reported that there is one suspected hijacker onboard the aircraft who claims to be in possession of a hand grenade. The hijacker has announced that he is willing to release all passengers aside from the crew if authorities comply with his demands. While the hijacker has yet to make these demands known, it is understood he is a Gaddafi loyalist – a group that have been held responsible for much of the ongoing violence in Libya since the initial civil war in 2011. According to sources at the scene in Malta, the aircraft has landed safely and emergency services have been dispatched. Malta International Airport have confirmed on Twitter that there has been an “unlawful interference” at the airport. MIA confirms there is an unlawful interference at the airport.Emergency teams dispatched.Visit https://t.co/Lf8i8e8s6L for flight info. — Maltairport (@Maltairport) December 23, 2016 This article will be updated as the story develops.

