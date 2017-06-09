Breitbart has lost 90% of its advertisers in the last two months: tracking firm

The number of advertisers on the alt-right site Breitbart.com has dropped 90 per cent in recent months, from 242 in March to 26 in May, according to data from MediaRadar, a New York firm that tracks online advertising. Among the businesses that continue to advertise on the site include a gentleman’s club in Northern Virginia, a golf resort near the coast of Spain and the conservative foundation Judicial Watch.“Liberal activists want to destroy Breitbart, but we won’t be cowed,” the foundation’s president Tom Fitton said in an interview. “We advertise widely on the internet, and we’re proud of the relationship and the partnerships we have.”Fitton said Judicial Watch had been advertising on Breitbart for years, but would not elaborate on the company’s strategy or where else it places ads. “I’m not talking about the details of our internal decision-making with the anti-Trump Washington Post,” he said.Breitbart News, founded 10 years ago to be “unapologetically pro-freedom and pro-Israel,” catapulted to fame in the run-up to last year’s presidential election. The site, which has published stories with racist, sexist and misogynistic views, has become a gathering ground for conservative supporters of U.S. President Trump. (Breitbart’s former chairman, Stephen K. Bannon, is now Trump’s chief strategist.) On Thursday, headlines on its home page included “D.C. swamp goes crazy for James Comey hearing” and “58 scientific papers declare global warming a ‘myth.’”Among the advertisers still on the site are Paper Moon Gentlemen’s Club, Big Viral Stories (an anti-Hillary Clinton magazine), Instant Background Checks, America’s Economic Expressway and Revolution Golf, according to MediaRadar.Article Continued BelowMore than 2,200 companies, including Audi, Harris Teeter, Ethan Allen and Lyft, have asked third-party vendors to pull advertising from the controversial site in recent months, according to Sleeping Giants, an anonymous activist group that is tracking online data. (Amazon.com, however, continues to place ads on the site. Jeffrey P. Bezos, the founder of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)Representatives from Breitbart did not immediately respond to requests for comment.“This is a good example of how advertisers have been suddenly shoved into the polarized political landscape,” said David Carroll, a professor of media design at the New School in New York. “It’s a post-election reality the industry was not prepared for.”