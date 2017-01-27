There’s no beer like this beer, anywhere.Toronto’s Henderson Brewing Co. has created an Honest Ed’s brew called The End of Honesty in homage to the now closed discount store.“Ed was a great guy and he really helped to shape the city,” said Steve Himel, general manager of Henderson Brewing Co. “We wanted to celebrate that great legacy.”Himel bills the brew as a “drinkable, simple lager” that at less than $10 for a four pack wouldn’t seem out of place in the discount emporium.The ingredients even include “cheap commodity sugar” snagged from Honest Ed’s before it closed at the end of 2016.Article Continued BelowIt’s called an “adjunct lager” in the beer business, he said, and the joke is they’ve “added junk from Honest Ed’s to the beer.”Himel doesn’t have any personal ties to Honest Ed’s. But in a strange twist, his great-uncle was Harold Kamin, also known as Bargain Harold, who ran one of Ed’s biggest discount competitors in the 1970s and ’80s.Himel’s west-end craft brewery has been making special brews that “bring a story to life” since it opened in 2014.