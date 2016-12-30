Brexit, the far-right and the Russian threat: Europe braces for 2017

LONDON—Europe’s leaders are not expecting a smooth ride in 2017 following a year marked by political upheaval, extremist attacks, unchecked immigration and a rising military threat from Russia.Britain is suing for divorce, the far-right is on the march, some former Soviet satellites seem disillusioned with the West even as Russia seeks to regain its influence and America will soon inaugurate an untested, seemingly Russia-friendly president who has voiced doubts about the usefulness of the NATO alliance. The uncertainty is thick enough to breathe.It all looks so different from the triumphant panorama presented more than two decades ago when the European Union was expanding. Formerly captive nations freed from Soviet control seemed eager to embrace liberal democracy, capitalism — and substantial subsidies — from their wealthier neighbours.There was rosy talk of an ever-closer union, the development of a single currency and a co-operative relationship with Russia. It hasn’t turned out that way — the EU, with its touted ideals of shared democratic values and free movement of people, has never seemed so frayed and vulnerable.“The risks for 2017 remain very high,” said Adam Thomson, director of the London-based European Leadership Network research group. “We Europeans need to recognize that we face a level of risk in the West-Russian confrontation that we have not seen since the 1960s. It is partly because a lot of the security rules of the road have been torn up or suspended, so there are fewer rules and less predictability.”Article Continued BelowHe said most Europeans do not perceive the danger because they have been lulled by the cordial East-West relations that prevailed for years after the Soviet collapse in 1991.“Europeans have gotten used to 25 years of peace dividend, and a stability they have come to think of as normal but in fact might be the abnormality in Europe’s long history of conflict,” Thomson said.There is deep unease in the Baltics, Scandinavia and elsewhere as Russia moves more military forces to its border regions and places nuclear capable Iskander ballistic missiles into the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, where they can threaten part of Poland, Germany and other countries.

